Byamukama: Express FC signing keen on winning regular berth in team

The 'Prince of Tooro' is among the new players brought in to strengthen the team

Express FC midfielder John Byamukama has set his sights on winning a regular playing position in the team.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Eagles from Tooro United and has so far managed to play four games for his new team. However, he has conceded the competition for places is stiff but he is up for the challenge.

"I have settled in well with the team since I arrived," Byamukama, who is commonly referred to as the 'Prince of Tooro' said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"The competition is stiff in the team but it is healthy and we all appreciate it although as an individual, I have always wanted to be a starter in the team. With the hard work I am putting in, I am sure I will [break into the first team] when the season resumes in February.

"That said, we work as a team and I am always ready to help whenever I am called upon."

Meanwhile, Uganda international Murushid Juuko believes Muzamiru Mutyaba will add quality to the team.

The former KCCA midfielder arrived at the Red Eagles on Wednesday as a free agent after agreeing to pen a one-year contract.

The arrival of Mutyaba has left Juuko excited as the two players are re-uniting having featured together for Victoria University in the Ugandan Premier League.

"I am so glad we [management] managed to sign Mutyaba," Juuko told the same portal.

"We played together at Victoria University and bonded very well.

"Mutyaba brings a lot on the table both on and off the pitch, his creativity is unmatched, therefore, I am positive that as long as we double our efforts, this is going to be a fantastic season for the Express nation."

Mutyaba will bring a lot of creativity to the Red Eagles - who are handled by Wasswa Bbosa - especially in the final third, where he will link up with Abel Eturude and Ibrahim Kayiwa.

Mutyaba is good at dead-ball situations and also has an eye for goal with his long-range shooting.

Mutyaba was a key figure at KCCA in all the success the club enjoyed since his arrival in 2015 from Victoria University, as he managed to win several titles including three league titles, Uganda Cup (two), and Pilsner Super 8 and Fufa Super Cup.