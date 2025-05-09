This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Angelica Daujotas

How to buy last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025

Secure your seat at the UEFA Champions League Final now

The biggest night in European football is nearly here - the UEFA Champions League Final 2025. The vibes? Immaculate. The stakes? Massive. The tickets? Yeah, they're getting scarce.

Whether you’ve left it late or just got the green light to go, this guide is your go-to for scoring last-minute tickets to one of the most sought-after matches in world football.

Where can I buy last-minute Champions League Final 2025 tickets?

If you're hoping to be in the stands, your best bets for last-minute Champions League Final tickets are:

  • UEFA.com – If any final-release or resale tickets become available, UEFA will list them here. It’s rare, but worth checking.
  • StubHub - The best secondary marketplace that lists verified resale tickets. Prices will fluctuate (and spike), but if you're quick, you might strike gold.
  • Club-specific ticket portals – If your team is in the final, check their official channels or supporters’ groups for legit resale options.

Pro tip: If you're already in the host city, check local fan zones and last-minute deals from travel partners. Just be cautious - scams spike around big events.

How much are Champions League final tickets?

Let’s be real, it’s not cheap. But it’s not impossible either. Face value tickets from UEFA ranged from around €70 to €710, depending on the category.

On resale sites like StubHub, prices can jump to £500-£2,000+, especially in the final 48 hours before kick-off.

VIP and hospitality packages? You're looking at £3,000 and up, but hey, they come with Champagne. Expect prices to rise sharply the closer you get to matchday, especially if it’s a high-profile matchup like Inter Milanvs PSG.

Which site is reliable for Champions League tickets?

If you’re going the resale route, stick to reputable platforms with buyer guarantees. Here are some fan-trusted options:

  • StubHub – Global, easy to use, and offers a FanProtect guarantee.
  • SeatPick – Compares listings from multiple sellers in one place.
  • Viagogo – Offers coverage and protections, but double-check the fine print.

Avoid sketchy social media sellers or “ticket plug” DMs. If it feels shady, it probably is.

Where to stay for the Champions League Final 2025?

If you're going last-minute, finding a hotel might feel tough, but not impossible. Stick close to the stadium if you can afford it - prices will be high but walking distance is priceless.

Look just outside the city centre, you'll find better prices and easier availability with a quick train or metro ride in.

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the Allianz Arena and across Munich. The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity, and its surrounding areas.

Frequently asked questions

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, May 31. The Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions) was opened in 2005 and it has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted a number of games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. The one and only previous UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Allianz Arena was the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich, which Chelsea won on penalties.

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final are traditionally available through three avenues: the official ticket portals of both teams who make the fixture and directly through UEFA itself. Similar to high-demand fixtures in other club and international competitions, the governing body sells tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead.

A total of 38,700 tickets out of 64,500 are made available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 18,000 tickets each, while the remaining tickets were being offered for sale to fans worldwide. However, the general public ballot for the 2025 final closed on April 11.

Fans who are unsuccessful in the official ballot or unable to purchase tickets through one of the two clubs set to compete in the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final may still be able to purchase their seats through a secondary resale site such as StubHub. Ensure you have read all terms and conditions surrounding any potential purchases.