The Spain captain has been removed from the squad, and measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Sergio Busquets has tested positive for Covid just a week before the start of Euro 2020, the Spain national team has announced. He is asymptomatic but being kept away from the squad.

All other members of the Spanish camp have so far tested negative for Covid but will be held in isolation until completing further testing.

As a precaution, Spain will turn to their Under-21s team next Tuesday in a friendly vs Lithuania so as to not risk spreading Covid.

What has been said?

"The RFEF regrets to announce that its captain Sergio Busquets has received a positive result in the last PCR test that has been carried out this morning at the camp of the national team in Las Rozas," said a statement from the national team. "The rest of the members of the group have all tested negative.

"The Federation's medical services have adopted all the necessary measures in accordance with the protocols established by both the Ministry of Health and UEFA, so that the footballer has abandoned the group in a medicalised vehicle.

"Both the workers and the close contacts of the player will remain isolated for prevention in the concentration of the National Team and personalized training routines will be activated, maintaining the isolation, to continue with the preparation of the European [Championship].

"The appropriate sports measures will be evaluated soon depending on the how things develop."

Article continues below

Bigger picture

The veteran defensive midfielder and captain of Spain is an instrumental presence for a team that has still struggled at times to transition from the fleeting period of dominance it enjoyed a little more than a decade ago.

It is hoped that Busquets will be available to play all matches at Euro 2020 - and that no one else will miss out due to Covid - but testing results in the coming days will provide greater clarity with that.

Further reading