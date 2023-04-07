Busquets STILL biding time over Barcelona future amid Saudi Arabia offer, Xavi pushing midfielder to sign new deal

Barcelona boss Xavi is reportedly pressing veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets to renew his contract, but the player wants more time to decide.

Busquets is soon to be a free agent

Xavi wants him to stay at Barca

34-year-old asking for more time to decide

WHAT HAPPENED? As per a report from SPORT, Xavi is urging his former teammate to renew at the club for another season as he still views Busquets as an integral part of his plans next season.

A one-year contract proposal with an option for an additional 12 months, and a significant salary reduction is already said to be on the table, but Busquets has asked for more time to make a decision on his future, amid lucrative proposals from MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets' future at Barcelona has been the subject of speculation for the past couple of months, with the long-serving midfielder's current contract at the Camp Nou set to expire at the end of the season.

The midfield ace may be 34, yet he remains one of the manager's most important players, having made 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Catalans know that his retirement or departure is inevitable, yet their desperation to keep him around makes sense, with their financial issues currently hampering their prospects of bringing in a quality replacement.

After all, only a handful of midfielders in the world can claim to boast Busquets' specific attributes, specifically, his positional awareness, match intelligence, ball circulation, and ability to orchestrate games from the middle of the park.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report adds that Busquets' decision could also hinge on Lionel Messi's potential romantic return to Camp Nou. In that case, the Blaugrana skipper could be tempted to play his final season in Europe alongside the World Cup winner, with whom he shares an extensive friendship.

As well as working on a contract renewal for Busquets, Barcelona are already on the lookout to find a midfielder with a similar profile to fill Busquets' shoes.

Martin Zubimendi has been a mooted target for some time, but Real Sociedad’s economic demands means he remains out-of-reach for now. Ilkay Gundogan is also a hot name on the rumour mill, and could arrive in the summer on a free transfer to bolster the midfield department.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS AND BARCELONA? Busquets knows that Barca will not improve their offer and is in no rush to make a final call on his future amid reported interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and USA, although he is yet to receive a contract offer from any outside clubs.

As for Barcelona, the Blaugrana will look to bounce back from a Copa del Rey semi-final hammering at the hands of Real Madrid, and have a Monday night La Liga fixture against Osasuna to look forward to.