Busoga United sympathise with unpaid players

The Ugandan top tier side have also appreciated the players' professionalism amidst trying times

Ugandan Premier League side Busoga United have publicly acknowledged that they owe players dues and have assured all concerned parties that a solution could soon be reached.

The top tier side was reacting to misleading reports in a section of the media as well as social media which could have negatively impacted the club.

The Jinja-based team have insisted that they are doing as much as they can to settle players' dues soonest.

"We greatly appreciate and recognize the immense contribution and extra efforts of our players in helping us finish the UPL 2019/20 season in record position [4th]," Busoga said in a statement obtained by Goal. "We indeed owe players dues and share their frustration over delay.

"It's a scary time just like other clubs or businesses, Covid-19 has hit us hard but we are establishing new avenues for raising finances," the statement continued. "We are committed to ensuring players’ arrears are cleared and confident that this will be handled in the best way possible.

"Players arrears are currently the club’s first obligation and management is fighting tooth and nail to raise funds needed to settle the outstanding dues."

The club has also appreciated the conduct of the players during these tough times, commending them for remaining professional.

"Our players have exhibited utmost patience despite the very odd times and we greatly appreciate them," the statement read. "We have kept close contact with our players more than ever before and confident that they trust our effort.

"Our players are professional enough and aware of the proper channels to voice their concern and belief in dialogue.

"We wish to protect our players from all allegations and false prophecies. It is our moments of struggle that define us, how we handle them is what matters! We are FAMILY that shall remain stronger together."

Covid-19 led to the nullification of the 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations with 80 percent of the matches being played.

At the time, Vipers SC were leading the chase with 54 points after 25 matches, four more than second-placed KCCA FC, who were the defending champions.

While the Venoms will play in the Caf Champions League, KCCA will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.