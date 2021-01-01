Busoga United strengthen with seven signings ahead of Onduparaka FC tie

The Jinja club has had a poor season start as they sit 14th with just a point gained so far, coming from their 1-1 draw against Kyetume

Ugandan Premier League side Busoga United have unveiled seven new players ahead of the resumption of the competition on February 12.

The seven have been brought on board to strengthen a side that has struggled in the Premier League since the delayed 2020/21 season began.

“We are glad to announce the arrival of the first batch of seven new signings to strengthen our squad,” Busoga United stated.

“The seven include Ekellot Ibrahim, Wagoina Isaac, Wamusi Bernard, Ssozi Shaka, Benda Byron, Kalyowa George William and Ngonde Elvis and were unveiled by the club’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Ndyabahika ahead of our game away to Onduparaka FC on Friday.

“To all our new singings welcome to the mighty team.”

Ngonde is an 18-year-old defensive midfielder and has graduated from the junior team to the senior side where he signed a two-year contract for them.

Kalyowa is a 19-year-old left-back who – like Ngonde – has been promoted to the senior side and given a two-and-half-year contract.

Ekellot is the youngest of the new players being 17 and is expected to be used as a utility player both at the centre of the defence as well as a defensive midfielder. He has been signed from Premier League rivals Bright Stars’ junior team although the details of his contract have not been made public.

21-year-old Wagoina has been signed to strengthen the forward department and he arrives from Iganga Young FC on a deal that will see him serve the side for one and a half years. Wamusi – a 26-year-old midfielder-cum-forward – has been signed from Kataka FC on a one-and-a-half year deal.

Wamusi is joined by Brenda who is also 26 and has been signed from Edgars FC on a one-and--a-half year deal too. Shaka – a 27-year-old forward has been signed from Nyamityobora FC on a one and a half year contract too.

The Jinja based side are yet to pick a win and sits 14th with just a point that came from a 1-1 draw against Kyetume FC. They lost to UPDF FC, BUL FC, Police FC and reigning champions Vipers Sports Club.