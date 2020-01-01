Busoga United shift base from Jinja Mighty Arena to Kakindu Stadium

The club moves back to the facility they last used in 2017 ahead of the 2020/21 season whose programme has not been revealed by Fufa yet

Uganda Premier League side Busoga United FC will use Kakindu stadium for their 2020/21 season home games.

The club will use the Kakindu Stadium as they have confirmed their departure from the Mighty Arena in Jinja which acted as their home ground last season.

“We are so proud to be associated with Jinja SS and are hugely indebted to the new school management and board of governors for the exorbitant contribution being offered to the club. We are so much obliged,” a press release by Busoga United read.

“The decision has been reached after making an in-depth analysis and undertaking numerous consultative meetings.

“To the management of Kakindu Stadium, we are honoured to have received a positive response on such short notice. We anticipate a very cordial relationship with you throughout our seasonal [one year] stay at your facility.”

Busoga United pointed out that the coronavirus is one of the reasons that forced them to leave the Jinja facility, they, however, did not confirm whether they are still associated with the Jinja Secondary School that acted as their feeder team.

“This decision was made due to unavoidable circumstances resultant of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the premature termination of the 2019/20 season,” the presser added.

“Its persistence is responsible for the unprecedented delay to the start of 2019/20 season.”

The club, which finished fourth last season, also remained hopeful they will continue to enjoy external support as they did in the previous campaigns.

“To our club stakeholders especially from the external wings; fans, well-wishers, sponsors, partners and the general public, we are banking on your usual overwhelming moral and financial support,” the statement concluded.

“We shall miss our fans when the season kicks off at our new stadium but still remain optimistic that sooner than the government of Uganda through Fufa shall reinstate the status quo and we can’t wait to have you fill the magnificent stadium in support of your dear club.”

Busoga United are making a return to Kakindu Stadium where they last hosted matches in 2017 before they moved to Kyabazinga Stadium. The Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru has also acted as their home ground before.