Busoga United peg UPL title hopes on Fufa’s compulsory Pro-Agenda initiative

The federation launched the programme that is set to help clubs attain professionalism and re-engineer the sporting and business process

Premier League (UPL) side Busoga United have welcomed the Clubs Pro-Agenda initiative by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa)

The Clubs Pro-Agenda is a convention attended by the teams’ top officials in preparation for the club licensing process ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The process is also meant to help the top-tier and the Big League clubs attain professionalism and re-engineer their sporting and business process as well as speed the delivery of both short and long term targets.

More teams

Busoga United FC Vice-President Samuel Mugabi said teams have a lot to learn from the ongoing process that is spearheaded by the federation.

“As Busoga United, we are happy because we have learnt a lot of things we have been always neglecting in our governance but depending on the two-day Pro-Agenda and licencing programme training we had, there is a lot we have learnt,” Mugabi told Sports Nation.

“We have seen how communication in the club should be, we have been making decisions anyhow where we had only one person deciding for us and careless about recruitment but now we know what to do.

“And to you our supporters, I know you are going to enjoy this season because we are going to be more of a professional club.”

The Busoga United official further revealed the hope of winning the league title after picking key lessons from the Pro-Agenda initiative.

“Everything is going to be done basing on quality and hope this season we are winning the trophy according to what we have learnt,” Mugabi added.

“We are happy for what Fufa has done for us and I am sure if they had started this sometime back we would have been the reigning champions.”

Fufa’s club licensing committee chairman Rodgers Mulindwa explained exactly what they hope to achieve through the initiative.

“In this year’s club licensing process, we decided to prepare clubs for licensing through the programme of the Clubs Pro-Agenda,” Mulindwa told Fufa website.

“Each club attends the programme for two days. It’s a programme that is aimed at professionalising club football in the long run.

“However, the federation appointed 28 instructors to be in charge of facilitating club officials across the country and the process will climax on Friday 17th July.”

Clubs in both divisions were required to attend the seminars which Fufa officials oversaw.