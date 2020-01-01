Busobozi: Onduparaka FC midfielder compares Mbabazi and Masaba

The youngster explains the difference between the two coaches who he claims are gifted and passionate

Onduparaka FC midfielder Allan Busobozi has stated former coach Charles Mbabazi is stricter when compared to current boss Simeon Masaba.

The youthful midfielder has played under the two tacticians at the club having joined the team in 2017 from the Football For Good academy. He first went on to explain the common thing between the two former Uganda internationals.

"Mbabazi and Masaba are almost similar, they prefer the modern training of playing in suffocated areas accompanied with small-sided games, shooting plus ball work," Busobozi told Football 256.

"Mbabazi is very strict and serious with players behaviours in line with performance. He is principled and wants things to be done his way which makes him a top coach in Uganda"

The youngster went on to explain how the 39-year-old pushes the players to give their best on the pitch.

"He pushes his players and tries to make everyone around him better. When you are playing under him, you are supposed to give everything both in training or during games or else, you will be dropped.

"He was always strict to what he wanted and working with him was a great experience and who knows maybe in the future we shall be on the same team again.

"You can see the determination and commitment in the way he executes his training programs are different, no wonder he is working with the national team and that’s merit."

Initially, Masaba worked under Mbabazi at the club but later on was given the full responsibility. He, however, struggled initially to get it right on the pitch but Busobozi believes it was not because of training.

"In the beginning, it was tough for Masaba and the whole team as results were not coming our way but in the training sessions, you could see that he was giving in everything," he continued.

"He always had one on one conversations with players on and off the pitch in an attempt to improve as a team. He is calm and unlike other coaches, he doesn’t delve much into what you do off the pitch, as long as you put the performances on match-days.

"Masaba is just starting his coaching career, and I believe he will be a great coach due to the vast knowledge of football he has basing on his playing career in the past."

Onduparaka are currently eighth on the Ugandan Premier League table with 31 points from 25 matches.