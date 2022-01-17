Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
This match preview is proudly brought to you on behalf of the Ethiopia team sponsors Walia Beer.
Burkina Faso are set to face Ethiopia in their last Group A Africa Cup of Nations game at the Kouekong Stadium on Monday.
The Stallions will have to avoid a defeat in the game if they are to secure a place in the Round of 16 while the Walias will have to win if they have to stand any chance of joining the knockout stage party.
|Game
|Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia
|Date
|Monday, January 17, 2022
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
SuperSport TV Channel 222
DStv.com/DStv Now App
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Burkina Faso Squad
|Goalkeepers
Herve Koffi, Aboubacar Sawadogo, Soufiane Farid Ouedraogo, Kilian Nikiema.
|Defenders
Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Steeve Yago, Oula Traore, Patrick Malo, Issa Kabore, Hermann Nikiema, Soumaila Ouattara.
|Midfielders
Adama Guira, Blati Toure, Gustavo Sangare, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Dramane Nikiema, Saidou Simpore, Eric Traore, Cyrille Barros Bayala, Hassane Bande.
|Forwards
Dango Ouattara, Cheick Djibril Ouattara, Zakaria Sanogo, Kouame Botue, Bertrand Traore, Abdoul Tapsoba, Mohamed Konate.
Given the massive importance of the game at hand, coach Kamou Malo is expected to maintain the same team that beat Cape Verde, with Hassane Bande - who scored the only goal in their previous game - leading the attacks.
However, they are likely to miss Bertrand Traore again, who was ruled out of the previous game due to a positive Covid-19 infection.
Probable XI for Burkina Faso: Koffi, Yago, Dayo, E. Tapsoba, Kabore, Guira, Toure, Bande, Sangare, Bayala, A. Tapsoba.
|Position
|Ethiopia Squad
Goalkeepers
Teklemariam Shanko, Fasil Gebremichael, Jemal Tassew.
|Defenders
Asrat Tunjo, Suleiman Hamid, Remedan Yesouf, Desta Yohannes, Aschalew Tamene, Yared Bayeh, Menaf Awol.
|Midfielders
Amanuel Yohannes, Gatuoch Panom, Shemeles Bekele, Mesoud Mohammed, Bezabeh Meleyou, Firew Solomon, Fitsum Alemu.
|Forwards
Abubeker Nassir, Getaneh Kebede, Amanuel Michael, Shemeket Gugsa, Mujib Kassim, Mesfin Taffese, Dawa Hottesa.
Yared Baye is likely to be drafted into the starting XI after serving his one-match suspension, while Dawa Hottesa, who scored against Cameroon in the second game, leads the attack once more.
Probable XI for Ethiopia: Shanko, Tamene, Yusef, Baye, Debebe, Mohammed, Yohannes, Dagnachew, Hotessa, Gebremichael, Nasir.
Match Preview
Burkina Faso and Ethiopia’s only previous encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations took place in the group phase of the 2013 tournament – Burkina Faso won 4-0. It is the Stallions’ biggest victory to date in the tournament.
Burkina Faso have only lost one of their last five games in the group stage of Afcon (W2 D2), with that lone defeat coming against Cameroon on matchday one. They will be looking to win consecutive games in the group stage of the competition for the first time since February 1998 (vs Algeria and Guinea).
Ethiopia are winless in their last 10 games at Afcon (D3 L7) and have lost their last four in a row. A defeat here would equal their longest losing run in their history in the competition (five games between 1968 and 1970).
No player has had more shots (four) or created more chances (six) for Burkina Faso in this year’s Afcon than Gustavo Sangare. He has been involved in 10 shots, at least four more than any of his teammates in this edition so far.
Mignot Debebe has registered the most touches (128), passes (110) and clearances (nine) among Ethiopian players in Afcon 2021.