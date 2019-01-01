Bulgarian FA present 'Scarf of Respect' as part of post-England anti-racism campaign

Three Lions stars were targeted for abuse due to the colour of their skin and the governing body is taking steps to eradicate racial intolerance

The Bulgarian Football Association (BFS) has revealed the 'Scarf of Respect' as part of an anti-racism initiative following the intolerant behaviour of national team fans when England faced the country as part of their European Qualification campaign back in October.

Three Lions centre-back Tyrone Mings was seen asking the fourth official 'do you hear that?' as players were targeted for racist abuse and 'monkey chants' during the 6-0 clash, with the match having to be halted twice as fans were given verbal warnings over the stadium's tannoy.

In addition, groups of the home side's fans were seen performing Nazi salutes and wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan 'No respect' in response to FIFA's 'Equal game' initiative, which targeted at combating racism.

Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov was seen at half time pleading with fans to stop and the game was eventually played until full-time, but it was clear that not all fans had ceased spouting hate speech and making facist gestures.

Coach Krasimir Balakov and Bulgaria Football Union (BFU) president Borislav Mihaylov resigned soon after the match, with the former having made a rod for his own back after stating before the tie that England had a worse problem with racism than Bulgaria, then claiming he didn't see or hear anything racist during the game.

Football is a game equal for all, regardless of their race, gender or religion. That’s why we launched The Scarf of Respect. All proceedings from this product will be donated to an organisation, tackling discrimination in football. Visit https://t.co/CAYOgbCgpP #ScarfOfRespect pic.twitter.com/8a9XNwYenz — Team Bulgaria (@Team_Bulgaria) November 14, 2019

Now, however, the BFS has taken steps to attempt to eradicate racism in Bulgaria, presenting the 'Scarf of Respect' as part of larger campaign to wipe out extreme xenophobia in the country.

A statement reads: “Football is a game for everyone, regardless of their race, gender or religion. With this message, the Bulgarian Football Union presents 'The Scarf of Respect' - a fan scarf, the proceeds of which will go towards combating discrimination in our favourite sports.

“The creation of this charity product is part of a series of steps that the BFS will take in response to what happened during the European Qualification between Bulgaria and England on October 14th.

“Traditionally, football scarves show affiliation with a particular club - 'The Scarf of Respect' shows the love of the game for everyone. The scarf is inspired by the colours of the Bulgarian flag, but the message is universal - in football there is no place for discrimination of any nature.

“'The Scarf of Respect' was presented with a photo shoot, which included the captain of the national team, Ivelin Popov, the strikers Marcelino and Bozhidar Kraev, the goalkeeper of the women's national team, Victoria Dimova, football players from the youth team, fans and employees of the National Football Base 'Boyana'.

“You can find out more about the scarf and the initiative of the Bulgarian Football Union at http://scarfofrespect.bg”