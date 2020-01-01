BUL FC's Walangalira reveals secret behind two decade-long career

The towering defender launched his career at the beginning of the millennium and is still active featuring for the UPL side

BUL FC defender Musa Walangalira has revealed the secrets of his career's longevity.

Born on December 25, 1980, Walangalira has been in football since he launched his career during his Secondary School days.

“Self-discipline, for instance, foregoing women, alcohol, and avoiding wrong and misleading peer groups,” Walangalira told Fufa's official website.

“Of course, I am one of those most disciplined players any coach would want to work with. But discipline alone is not enough to see you prosper to any level of playing football if you don’t work hard.

“I give coaches the utmost respect they deserve. I don’t pretend but I was brought up like that. Meanwhile, my on-pitch strength is to balance the defence, clearing aerial balls and game reading.

“Otherwise, I am hard but not rough like many say and that is why I rarely get yellow cards.”

He had the taste of the Ugandan Premier League first at Police FC under coach Sam Timbe.

“I could study in the morning and train in the afternoon with my club Police FC. However, I concurrently played for my village team Budondo United too during holidays while at home,” added the experienced defender.

Walangalira has played against KCCA FC's Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello and Tito Okello and accepts the fact they are the best he has encountered.

“These players are brave and rarely receive the ball close to the opponent. So, you must be so intelligent to stop them anyway,” revealed the Ugandan.

For his experience, Walangalira has a special message to young players.

“Each player should always have a target wherever given the chance to play. It helps one to perform better,” says the defender.

“They should play knowing there is life after active football.”

Although time might not be on his side, Walangalira hopes to lead the Cranes in international assignments.

“Winning trophies and representing the country on the continent,” he stated when asked of what he would want to achieve.

“I feel I have one season from now. I will then concentrate on personal business immediately when I retire. I have a retail electronic shop business in Jinja Central market,” Walangalira said on his future desires.

The star is also confident the change in Uganda's soccer is coming.

“Gone are the days when football was built only at the top. I mean super league levels but now the reverse is true,” he explained.

“Structures are put in place and you will see everyone realize his/her potential in the beautiful game.”

Walangalira's football idols are Ibrahim Ssekajja a former Uganda captain and ex-Manchester United defender and captain Rio Ferdinard.

He has won a number of accolades including the UPL Best Defender in 2016 and also guided JMC Hippos FC to gain promotion in the 2015/16 season.

He started playing at Naggalama Islamic SS in 2000 and also had stints at Budondo United and Buwenda FC before joining Old Timers for a poor season in 2003.