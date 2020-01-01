BUL FC secure Bugembe Stadium for new Uganda Premier League season

The top-flight club has secured a lease to use the stadium based in Bugembe for their league matches in the new season

BUL FC have confirmed they will use Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe for their Uganda Premier League (UPL) matches in the new season.

According to a statement from the club obtained by Goal, the club has signed a five-year agreement to use the venue and will now shift their homes there after using Fufa Techincal Centre – Njeru for their home matches last season.

“BUL Football Club- Jinja is glad to inform the general public with effect from the forthcoming season 2020/21 will use Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe as our new home,” stated the statement signed by the club’s Communications & Marketing Manager Joseph Mutaka and obtained by Goal.

“The development comes after an agreement was reached between Busoga Kingdom [in this context the landlords] and BUL [the occupants].”

According to the club’s chairman Barente Ronald, BUL will henceforth own the stadium for the subsequent five years.

“The good news is that we have finalised with the signing of all the necessary documents and I can confidently confirm Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe is our new home of football effective this coming season,” Barente stated in the statement.

Meanwhile, BUL defender Musa Walangalira has revealed the secrets of his career's longevity.

Born on December 25, 1980, Walangalira has been in football since he launched his career during his Secondary School days.

“Self-discipline, for instance, foregoing women, alcohol, and avoiding wrong and misleading peer groups,” Walangalira told Fufa's official website.

“Of course, I am one of those most disciplined players any coach would want to work with. But discipline alone is not enough to see you prosper to any level of playing football if you don’t work hard.

“I give coaches the utmost respect they deserve. I don’t pretend but I was brought up like that. Meanwhile, my on-pitch strength is to balance the defence, clearing aerial balls, and game reading.

“Otherwise, I am hard but not rough like many say and that is why I rarely get yellow cards.”

He had the taste of the Ugandan Premier League first at Police FC under coach Sam Timbe.

“I could study in the morning and train in the afternoon with my club Police FC. However, I concurrently played for my village team Budondo United too during holidays while at home,” added the experienced defender.

Walangalira has played against KCCA FC's Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello, and Tito Okello and accepts the fact they are the best he has encountered.