BUL FC sack coach Kyesimira after series of inconsistent results

The team will be under Alex Isabirye on an interim basis until the end of the season

Ugandan Premier League side BUL FC have fired their coach Arthur Kyesimira after a series of poor results.

The team has been recording inconsistent results in the top-tier; they have won just one of their last seven matches, losing three and drawing as many. It is for this reason the Jinja-based charges have opted to make changes in the technical bench.

"We can announce... that we have taken the decision to part ways with our head coach Mr. Arthur Kyesimira," read a statement from the club and obtained by Goal.

"This painful decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level needed. The club would like to thank Mr. Kyesimira for his professional and fantastic work during his time at BUL FC and to wish him unlimited success in the future elsewhere."

They have further confirmed a new tactician who will work on an interim basis until the end of the season.

"A new caretaker head coach Alex Isabirye has with immediate effect been appointed until the end of the current season," the club continued.

"Apparently, there are no further comments from the club in regard to that matter."

The team is currently placed ninth on the table with 25 points from 21 matches. They have won seven, drawn four, and lost 10 games. They have scored 26 goals and conceded 33.

Meanwhile, Vipers SC picked up a 4-0 win over Malaba Youth Development Authority (Myda) FC in a Uganda Premier League encounter at King George IV Stadium in Tororo on Wednesday.

Yunus Ssentamu's brace and a goal each by Karim Watambala and David Bagoole gave the reigning champions the big win against the struggling debutants.

Ssentamu scored in the 21st minute from a spot-kick after he had been brought down in the penalty area.

Watambala scored the second goal after Orit laid a good pass in his way two minutes after Tezikya's miss.

Bagoole scored the third for the rampant Venoms in the 47th minute, his first-ever for the champions.

Ssentamu scored his second in the 65th minute as he tapped a cross brought in by Paul Willa into the empty net.