BUL FC, Onduparaka FC among warned sides over coronavirus rules violations

The teams may end up having their fans sanctioned should they not adhere to the regulations set by the federation

The Fufa competitions disciplinary committee has warned BUL FC, Onduparaka FC, Kyetume FC and MYDA FC over the violation of Covid-19 regulations.

The warnings have been given for the violation of protocols guided by article 10 of the Fufa Covid-19 regulations. The article establishes that the matches shall be played without spectators, spectators shall only be allowed with written permission from Fufa, and any club/team that violates it shall be liable to disciplinary action.

"Accordingly, the competitions disciplinary committee hereby warns the four teams BUL FC, Onduparaka FC, Kyetume FC and MYDA FC for violating the Fufa Covid-19 regulations," the federation announced.

"Should the four teams continue violating the above-mentioned conditions and regulations, a fans’ stadium ban [matches without spectators] shall be imposed."

Meanwhile, the federation met with the Big League clubs ahead of the resumption of the competition tentatively on March 18.

There are new regulations for the league whose violation will attract sanctions.

There will be mandatory Covid-19 tests for players and the technical team. The hosting of fans shall be granted, upon written request, but subject to approval by Fufa and that all Big League players must be contracted.

12 of the 16 clubs have undergone the clubs' pro-agenda programme and the same shall be organised for Gadafi FC, Cavalry FC, Luwero United, Tiles and Terrazzo FC.

The Fufa second vice-president Darius Mugoye called on all the stakeholders to work together as the league is set to start.

Article continues below

"We cannot do that alone without your contribution," Mugoye said. "After the return of the Uganda Premier League, the Fufa executive has made strides to ensure that other competitions resume."

The Big League shall comprise of two groups for the 2020/21 season. In the Ruwenzori group, Luwero United, Tooro United, Nyamityobora, Kigezi Homeboyz, Proline FC, Water FC, Ndejje University, Tiles & Terrazzo FC are the rivals.

Arua Hill FC, Cavalry FC, Paidah Black Angels, Maroons FC, Kiboga Young FC, Kataka FC, Blacks Power FC (Formerly Bukedea Town Council), and Gadaffi FC are the teams in the Elgon group.