BUL FC fire coach Onen and entire bench after Uganda Cup defeat

The top-flight club have parted ways with their coaching staff after losing to West Nile Region side in the Round of 64 in the domestic cup

BUL FC have fired head coach Peter Onen and the entire technical bench after they were bundled out of the Uganda Cup on Saturday.

West Nile Region side Mvara Boys ejected BUL out of the Uganda Cup at the Round of 64 following a 4-2 post-match penalty victory as normal time had ended 1-1..

The club has confirmed on social media they have parted ways with coach Onen and the rest of his backroom staff.

“Peter Onen plus three other technical staff namely Kheri Hussein Ali [Assistant Head coach], Frank Anyau [Technical Director] and Abdul Kigenyi [Goalkeeping coach] have parted company by mutual consent,” the club wrote.

“We wish them all the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

In another statement seen by Goal, the club have now elevated the club’s junior team coach Daniel Kabale to handle the side until they get a permanent coach.

Article continues below

“Our Junior team coach, Daniel Kabale will conduct the session together with David Kiwanuka and Kenneth Magada,” the statement seen by Goal stated.

“We shall make an announcement on Monday who our next head coach is on an interim basis until the end of the season.”

BUL are currently in fifth position on the 16-team log with 29 points and will next take on Wakiso Giants at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday.