BUL FC defeat Kitara FC, Busoga United hand Wakiso Giants first home defeat

The encounters were part of matchday 14 action as only one game remains before the top-flight hits the half-way mark

BUL FC pulled a hard-fought 3-1 win over struggling Ugandan Premier League rivals Kitara FC on Saturday in Jinja.

Deogratius Ojok and Simon Peter Okech scored for BUL en route to the home victory while Edinson Agondeze and Dennis Mande scored for Kitara.

BUL got the opener in the second minute when Ojok fired past Kitara's goalkeeper to award the dominant hosts. The second goal was scored in the 20th minute from Okech's effort as the Jinja club looked determined to punish the Premier League debutants harder in the opening stage of the tie.

Ojok would have made the scoreline read 3-0 when his free header hit the woodwork. Martin Aprem did well to manoeuvre his way past Kitara's markers before he laid the ball for Ojok who was unlucky to find the back of the net.

Agondeze, who has been the shining star of the struggling debutants, halved the deficit in the 44th minute to deny BUL a clean sheet at home. Mande equalised for Kitara in the 53rd minute as they started the second half stronger than they were in the first half.

In the 68th minute, BUL reclaimed their lead when Okech scored from the penalty spot. The penalty was enough to seal a victory for BUL as Kitara failed again to collect a point in a season that they have struggled to adapt to the rhythm of the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants suffered a first home defeat after a 1-0 defeat to Busoga United.

Sharif Kimbowa scored the only goal that separated the sides in the second half as Busoga United picked a critical victory in the season.

After a first half that ended with a 0-0 margin, Waksio Giants made a 46th-minute change when Pius Kaggwa was replaced by Yassin Mugume. Another change was made in the 62nd minute when Ibrahim Kasule came on to take Gaddafi Wahab's place.

The Purple Sharks made more changes in the 75th minute when Kipson Atuheire came off and Amos Muwonge entered the pitch. Alex Komakech and Joshua Lubwama exchanged their places but Kimbowa stunned them when he scored in the 77th minute.

The win was however not enough for Busoga United to move above Wakiso Giants on the Premier League table.