BUL FC aim to be a great team in Uganda and Africa in four years

The club's top official has revealed their long-term blueprint which will guide them in pursuit of achieving their goals

BUL Football Club Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Kongola has revealed their plans of making the club great in Uganda and Africa.

Kongola, who has served at Busoga United in the same capacity before, said the target of helping the club grow will be achieved in the next four years.

Kongola is an experienced football administrator having been at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) as a team Psychologist, Sports Tutor at Kyambogo University between 2004 and 2013 as well as a team manager at the now-defunct Sports Club Victoria University.

More teams

“Our target is becoming the number one club in Uganda and Africa in four years’ time as a long-term target. We also need our own home,” Kongola told Kawowo Sports.

“We are also working out something with the club chairman [Ronald Barente] to see that in four years we shall have achieved it. Among the short term, our targets are winning the Uganda Premier League, the Stanbic Uganda Cup and this is not far from now.

“We also need to close the gap and compete favourably with the likes of KCCA FC and Vipers SC. There is a need to run BUL FC as a separate entity from BIDCO Uganda Limited [the parent sponsor]. Also, we are fully opening up to the public to come on board as partners.”

Before the league was suspended BUL were sitting sixth with 36 points from 25 matches.

With the UPL clubs facing financial challenges due to lack of sponsors, Kongola revealed how they will navigate against the challenge and bring on board partners to support their course.

“This is a very big challenge in Uganda. Sponsors need mileage but with the minimal attendances on match days, it is very difficult to bring one on board,” revealed the official.

“However, for us, we are trying to look for partners in this case. It is always a win-win situation. We have opened up to companies and individuals to join us so that we can promote sports together.”

On the proposed reforms by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) on the reduction of UPL clubs, Kongola said he is in support of the idea.

“Yes, I would fully support this. In my opinion, I have no problem reducing the number of clubs from16 to 12,” he concluded.

Article continues below

“We gave Fufa a mandate to plan for football in Uganda, I think we should give them the benefit of the doubt.

“I am sure they are doing this for the good of the game, however, my problem is the reserve team which is mandatory. These are players above 18 years, will this mean we have to contract them? Fufa should be clear on that.”