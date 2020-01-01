Bul FC agree terms with Onduparaka winger Tabu as transfer window opens

The left-footed winger as reportedly agreed on terms to join the Jinja-based side as the transfer window opened on Wednesday

Jinja-based Uganda Premier League outfit BUL Football Club is set to be the first beneficiary in the secondary players’ transfer window which opened on January 1.

BUL has already agreed on terms with left-footed winger Abdul-Malick Vitalis Tabu.

According to Kawowo Sports, Tabu had joined the Catarpillars as a free agent before the start of the 2019/2020 season from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC), where he had played for a year.

Before playing for URA, Tabu had previously featured at Sports Club Villa, Onduparaka and Paidha Black Angels (on a loan stint).

Now, following a breach of his employment contract where the club reportedly went more than four months without paying him, Tabu has decided to quit Onduparaka.

Tabu already started training with the Jinja club whose first-round performance was overwhelming as they finished third on the 16 team log with 29 points from 15 games.

In fact, the left-footed winger was engaged in a friendly game against Lugazi Select that BUL played on January 1, 2020, which Bul lost 1-0.

All that remains is the release of the player by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) players’ status committee.

Tabu’s case is one of the many instances the Fufa players’ status committee is handling over delayed salaries of more than three months. Other cases were raised by players from Onduparaka, Tooro United and Police.

Meanwhile, BUL also eyes the return of midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama from a lengthy injury spell, and are in close talks with Tooro United’s duo of Fredrick Kigozi and Godfrey Lwesibawa.