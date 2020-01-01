Bukenya leaves KCCA FC, to make Wakiso Giants move permanent

The 21-year-old spent last season with the Purple Sharks and his departure from Lugogo has paved the way to make the move long permanent

Ugandan midfielder Lawrence Bukenya is to make a permanent move to Wakiso Giants after Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) confirmed his departure.

Bukenya spent a loan stint with the Purple Sharks last season and his KCCA departure has paved the way for the move to be made permanent ahead of the 2020/21 season which is expected to start on October 17.

Bukenya failed to stamp his authority at KCCA where the rivals were Jackson Nunda, Mike Mutyaba, Muzamir Mutyaba, and Allan Okello.

“[Lawrence] Bukenya will be leaving the club this transfer window and will be making a permanent move to Wakiso Giants, we wish him all the best,” KCCA’s communications officer Moses Magero said as he confirmed the development.

Bukenya’s season-long stay impressed the Wakiso Giants hierarchy who thereafter showed interest to sign him for good.

At Kabaka Kyabaggu, Bukenya featured in 20 games across all competitions and scored just a goal which came against Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA FC) during a Uganda Cup quarter-final encounter.

He suffered an injury early in the year and ended up missing key league matches including encounters against Kyetume FC, Busoga United and Vipers SC.

A promising Bukenya was signed by the Kasassiro Boys from QPR Soccer Academy and got promoted to the senior team alongside another five players - Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Herbert Achai and Mustafa Kizza.

Bukenya made the KCCA debut three years ago during a domestic encounter against Lungujja Galaxy and was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Uganda Cup as his side won the title.

His time at Lugogo was successful as he and KCCA won two Cups, two Premier League titles and a 2019 Cecafa Club Championship in Rwanda.

He is set to become the latest player joining Wakiso Giants after Tom Masiko from Vipers SC, Edward Satro, winger Pius Kaggwa and midfielder Ibrahim Owen Kasule.

Bukenya’s departure follows similar moves by Erisa Ssekisambu, Jackson Nunda who joined URA FC, Saddam Juma, Tom Ikara and Eric Ssenjobe who have been signed by Police FC.

Goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu, Mike Mutyaba – who retired thereafter and Mustafa Kizza who joined the Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact - are the other stars who have left the 13-time UPL champions.