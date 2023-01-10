WATCH: Gianluigi Buffon makes astonishing save against Inter a ridiculous 27 years after San Siro debut

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon started for Parma at 44 years old against Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

Parma name Buffon to XI

Serie B club have used him four times in 2022-23

Buffon will turn 45 this month

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Juventus and Italy star is playing out the final stretch of his career at Parma, where it all began. After a period out with injury, he returned to the fold against Inter - and made a stunning save to deny Edin Dzeko, sending the game to extra time in the process. Unfortunately, plucky Parma were eventually vanquished courtesy of a Francesco Acerbi goal in the additional period.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Buffon has hardly featured this season in part because of a hamstring injury, but his recovery from that setback and his vast experience convinced Parma to give him a rare start against Inter. His appearance comes a staggering 27 years after he lined up for Parma against AC Milan at San Siro on December 22 1996.

WHAT NEXT FOR PARMA? In sixth place in Serie B, Parma will try to ignite a promotion push when they return to league action on Saturday against Bari.