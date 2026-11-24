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Bruno Guimaraes revealed Mikel Arteta immediately challenged him to help create a dynasty at Arsenal when he arrived from Newcastle United this summer. Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, the Brazilian midfielder insisted he still has another level to reach alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

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Guimaraes reveals Arteta's dynasty message

Bruno Guimaraes has helped propel Arsenal to the top of the Premier League and an unbeaten Champions League league phase since arriving from Newcastle United this summer, yet he insists the best is still to come. Speaking to the media on Monday ahead of Tuesday night's meeting with Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium, the Brazilian shared the ambitious mandate Mikel Arteta gave him upon signing.

"We want to make a dynasty here; we want to win everything possible," Guimaraes said. "I think since I came to the club, the first thing Mikel said to me was create a dynasty for the club, so we want to win everything that's possible."

Adapting to a freer role in midfield

Despite scoring twice early in his Arsenal career and becoming an instant favourite with supporters, Guimaraes explained that adjusting to Arteta's fluid midfield demands has pushed him harder than ever. Playing across the number six, eight and nine spaces requires constant movement, and he leans heavily on Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to sharpen his positioning.

"It's very different, here is a little bit more free. You play as a six, an eight, and a nine sometimes, so we have to move a lot, and of course I was not used to it," Guimaraes said. Praising his midfield partners, he added: "They're both amazing players. I think Declan is a monster, he can run 15 kilometres in a game, and Martin Odegaard, he always can find space to penetrate the opposite side."

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Squad competition and European milestones

With Martin Zubimendi and Bukayo Saka ruled out for the next few weeks with muscle injuries and David Raya sidelined by a shoulder issue, Guimaraes stressed that internal competition keeps standards high across the dressing room. Odegaard leads the Champions League with 17 defensive line-breaking passes this season, while Arsenal sit one goal shy of 400 in the competition, including qualifiers.

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"Tomorrow we have a big test with a top team, they have been unbelievable this season, so tomorrow we have to play a very good game because it's going to be against a top side," Guimaraes said. Victory at Emirates Stadium would take Arsenal to 13 points from five games and extend their run of four straight home clean sheets in Europe.