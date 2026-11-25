Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has refused to rule out a romantic return to Sporting CP as uncertainty continues to swirl around his long-term future at Old Trafford. The Portuguese international is back in Lisbon this week for a crucial Champions League clash against his former employers.

Advertisement

Contract talks paused

Discussions over a fresh deal at Old Trafford have stalled ahead of Wednesday's European showdown at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. Fernandes arrived in Lisbon on Tuesday night with his current agreement due to expire at the end of June.

Although the Portugal midfielder can negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1, United are expected to trigger an automatic 12-month extension to avoid losing him on a free transfer this summer. Saudi side Al-Hilal have repeatedly tried to sign the playmaker, who left Sporting for Manchester United in a January 2020 deal worth up to £68 million.

Fernandes keeps the door open for Lisbon comeback

Returning to the stadium where he became a supporters' favourite, the United captain refused to rule out a second spell in Lisbon.

"I will never close the door to Sporting. It will always be a club with a special place in my heart," Fernandes said. "Sporting was the first club that believed in my potential. I’ve always felt here from the fans - regardless of what may have happened - all the love and kindness from them, and that was essential to make me grow as a player."

Advertisement Advertisement

Pressed on whether he would rejoin the Portuguese club, he added: "I can’t promise that. I don’t like making those kinds of promises. The time I spent here makes me think I’d like to come back. There are many things beyond football. If that possibility arises one day, why not? I was happy here and I’d like to be again."

Related Topics

United captain prioritises results over renewal

Back in England, United have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone with just one win in 11 league matches, prompting the club to replace head coach Michael Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino. Amid that turmoil, Fernandes insisted rescuing results matters far more than resolving his own future, even as European football offers brief relief after two wins and two defeats from four Champions League games.

"We have time to speak about that," he said of his contract. "I know it's my future and I probably shouldn't look that way because I haven't got long left, but I'm more worried about results. Contract talks have stopped for us to start winning games, and then we can talk about a contract. Now is not the moment."

Advertisement

He added: "It’s a difficult time for us, things aren’t going as planned. We have the opportunity to play in a different competition. We’ve had two wins and two losses. It’s a competition where this club has a great history. We have an opportunity to get another three points. It’s a completely different competition. Then we’ll think about the league. It’s not ideal, nor what we envisioned. We’re in a delicate position, but nothing changes regarding our objectives in the Champions League."

European stage offers brief respite from league struggles

Wednesday's clash in Lisbon carries major weight as Pochettino seeks momentum to kickstart United's campaign before attention returns to climbing out of the Premier League drop zone. Off the pitch, the hierarchy faces a pressing decision ahead of January 1 over activating Fernandes' 12-month clause to ward off fresh interest from Al-Hilal.