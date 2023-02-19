Why Bruno Fernandes is the perfect candidate to captain Man Utd - Erik ten Hag praises Portuguese talisman

Erik ten Hag has praised Bruno Fernandes' leadership abilities and suggested that the Portuguese is an example for his entire squad.

Ten Hag praised Bruno

An example as a captain

Man Utd take on Leicester on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Bruno Fernandes has been regularly taken on the armband for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 campaign, with Erik ten Hag using club captain Harry Maguire sporadically.

The Dutch coach has spoken highly of Fernandes' energy on the pitch and how the Portuguese is consistently leading the team by example.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Manchester United boss said, "First as captain, he's an example on the pitch with the energy he puts. He is so important for the team in our tactical approach and transition.

"He's a great example. He can match and cope with the load standards that are really high and can take a lot of games. He’s a great example for everyone in the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese talisman is one of the most consistent performers for the Red Devils and has been extremely versatile this season. He has appeared in 35 matches in all competitions thus far, scoring seven times and providing eight assists.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side are scheduled to play three crucial matches in the next eight days. They start by facing Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, followed by their Europa League second-leg tie against Barcelona. They then take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26.