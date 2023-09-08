'Best competition in the world' - Bruno Fernandes reveals excitement ahead of Man Utd's Champions League return

Bruno Fernandes hailed the Champions League as the "best competition in the world" and revealed his excitement ahead of Manchester United's return.

Man Utd back in UCL

Fernandes hailed the continental tournament

Hopes to score at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are back among Europe's elites after a season away and their Portuguese talisman can't wait to begin their campaign. United have drawn in Group A alongside Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray. They will play their opener against German giants Bayern on September 20 away from home.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s always special to be in the Champions League,” said Fernandes while speaking in the first episode of the new TeamViewer Diaries series.

“It’s the best competition in the world for clubs and it’s something that you want to be in because you play against the best clubs in Europe, so that’s why you want to be there," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has 13 Champions League appearances to his name in a United jersey and has scored four goals. The 29-year-old is eager to relish the flood-lit nights at a packed Old Trafford and wants to score Stretford End to further stir the passion in the stands.

“It’s a special night, I’ve been saying this," he expressed.

"Since I've played here, [we were] in the Champions League in a stadium without fans. But after I had the chance to play with the fans and we had some late wins, that was something special and the Champions League nights will hit differently. You know also for the new arrivals I think they will be looking forward to those nights. Us too and hopefully I can score some goals at the Stretford End," he added.

WHAT NEXT? United have a tricky Premier League fixture against Brighton on September 16 at Old Trafford before flying to Germany to kick off their European campaign against the five-time champions.