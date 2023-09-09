'I want to build that connection' - Bruno Fernandes aiming to 'serve' £72m signing Rasmus Hojlund at Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes hopes to build a strong partnership with striker Rasmus Hojlund this season.

Hojlund made United debut last week

Fernandes wants to help him succeed

Captain vowed to 'serve' attacker

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker came off the bench to make his United debut in last week's 3-1 loss against Arsenal. United fans hope the £72 million ($92m) signing can become a clinical scorer for the club and Fernandes hopes to make life easier for his new team-mate.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s someone who is always trying to speak to everyone, he is a kid that what I have seen until now who obviously wants to work he wants to get into the team," the captain said, per F365. "He wants to be fit as soon as possible and I think he will bring us a lot of energy, a lot of strength and hopefully a lot goals too.

"I want to build that connection with him, as well as building that connection with the other wingers and the other strikers because I’ve always said I’m here and everyone behind them is here to serve them."

He added: "I want my strikers and wingers to score goals I want to see their happy faces, celebrating in front of the Stretford End at Old Trafford and obviously it’s a good feeling even when someone scores that is not you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund joined United in the summer from Atalanta. He spent just one year with the Italian side, scoring 10 goals in 34 Serie A games, enough to convince the Red Devils to snap him up

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND? The forward will likely be involved for Denmark when they take on Finland in Euro 2024 qualifying.