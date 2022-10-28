Brighton vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brighton vs Chelsea on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Chelsea will take on Brighton in their tenth Premier League match of the 2022-23 season on Saturday. Graham Potter's side are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions and will want to keep that run intact when they meet the manager's former employers.

The Blues have the second-best defence in the league this season so far, with only Newcastle United having let in fewer goals than Thiago Silva and co. The resurgence under their new boss has seen Chelsea stay in the hunt for the top-four and they are currently fifth in the standings.

After an impressive start to the season, Brighton have lost their way around in the Premier League. Roberto De Zerbi's team is winless in five games and will hope to break that run in front of their home crowd when Chelsea visit.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brighton vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Chelsea Date: October 28, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Venue: Falmer Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game between Brighton and Chelsea is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. Universo, USA Network fuboTV UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV

Brighton squad and team news

De Zerbi confirmed that Joel Veltman is a doubt for the team's important home game against Chelsea.

Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana are back in training and should be available for selection.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan; Gross, Trossard, Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele, McGill Defender Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards Trossard, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson, Tolaj, Sarmiento

Chelsea squad & team news

Graham Potter has confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Chelsea's trip to Brighton.

Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N'Golo Kante are the long-term absentees for the Blues. Mateo Kovacic, who was substituted during the game against Salzburg, is fit for selection.

The game against Brighton will also come too early for defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has missed Chelsea's last two matches.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang.