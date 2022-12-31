Brighton vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE updates

A mouth-watering fixture is on the cards as table-toppers Arsenal visit the high-flying Brighton.

League leaders Arsenal will visit the Falmer Stadium to take on seventh-placed Brighton in what promises to a belter of a game. Both Arsenal and Brighton marked their return to the Premier League with identical 3-1 wins over West Ham and Southampton respectively.

Arsenal have 40 points from 15 games, having won their previous four league games in a row. Mikel Arteta has completely transformed the Gunners and a win tonight will extend their lead at the top of the table to 8 points over second-placed Manchester City, albeit having played a game more.

Brighton have won just four games out of 11 under new boss Roberto De Zerbi. Their inconsistent form, coupled with the absences of World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who won't available until after the turn of the year, and Moises Caicedo, who will be serving suspension after picking up a yellow against Southampton, will be a cause of concern for the Italian manager.

Brighton vs Arsenal probable lineups

Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): R. Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñán; Gilmour, Groß; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; While, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal will host Newcastle in their next Premier League fixture on Tuesday, 3rd January, followed by a game against Oxford United in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup on Monday, 9th January.