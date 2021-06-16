Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Graham Potter steered the Seagulls to safety once again last season and the aim on the south coast will be to climb the table this time

Brighton begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche's Burnley on August 14.

Their first home game of the season comes the following week when they welcome newly promoted Watford to the Amex and that game is followed by a game against Everton on August 28.

See Brighton's full Premier League fixture schedule below.

Brighton Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton
21/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Watford
28/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Everton
11/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Brighton
18/09/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City
25/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
02/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
16/10/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Brighton
23/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
30/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
06/11/2021 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
20/11/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
27/11/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United
30/11/2021 19:45 West Ham United v Brighton
04/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
11/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
14/12/2021 19:45 Brighton v Wolverhampton
18/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton
26/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Brentford
28/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
01/01/2022 15:00 Everton v Brighton
15/01/2022 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
22/01/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton
08/02/2022 19:45 Brighton v Chelsea
12/02/2022 15:00 Watford v Brighton
19/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
26/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
05/03/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
12/03/2022 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
19/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
02/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Norwich City
09/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
16/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
23/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
30/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
07/05/2022 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United
15/05/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton
22/05/2022 16:00 Brighton v West Ham United