Brighton player arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Brighton have confirmed that one of their players has been arrested amid allegations of sexual assault.

Local authorities have confirmed that a man in his 20s, alongside another in his 40s, was taken into custody following an incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is continuing to assist police with the investigation.

A Sussex police spokesperson has said: "Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

"A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time."

A Brighton and Hove Albion spokesperson added "Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time."

The victim of the alleged assault is receiving specialist support from officers.