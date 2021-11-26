‘Brighton’s Mwepu has a good chance to face Leeds United’ – Potter

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed the return of midfielder Enock Mwepu to the squad for their Premier League fixture against Leeds United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Zambia international missed the team’s last top-flight fixture against Aston Villa which they lost 2-0 at Villa Park.

According to Potter, Mwepu has recovered well and trained with the rest of the team with Brighton seeking their first win in eight Premier League games at American Express Community Stadium.

“Enock's [Mwepu] recovered well and trained this week. We need to see how he is but he's got a really good chance of being in the squad. Steven [Alzate] and Danny [Welbeck] are making really good progress,” Potter said as quoted by the club’s official website.

Albion, whose defeat against Villa was their third this campaign, can take heart from the fact they’ve not been defeated at the Amex by a team 12th in the table or below this season (two wins, one draw), with Leeds currently sitting 17th after 12 games.

Since joining Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the season, Mwepu has managed to score one goal in the top-flight in six appearances, and in the process raked in 260 minutes of play.

His goal came at Anfield when Brighton rallied from a goal down to secure a crucial 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

His display against Liverpool left Potter a happy man as he said: “It was a wonderful goal and I was really pleased for Enock [Mwepu]. He gives us a different option in there; I thought he did really well against a strong Liverpool midfield.”

On his part, Mwepu was left speechless after scoring against Liverpool and described the moment as “an unbelievable feeling.”

“I was almost speechless after the game,” Mwepu said. “The goal was really amazing, an unbelievable feeling at the end of an amazing week for me.

“If you play Liverpool and you score that goal who wouldn't be really happy?”