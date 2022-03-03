Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed Enock Mwepu’s return from the sidelines but declared that Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United might be 'too early' for him.

The 24-year-old midfielder has recently struggled with injury and illness which limited him to just two appearances in 2022.

Mwepu played for just 28 minutes in Brighton's FA Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion on January 8 before he picked up an injury in the encounter.

His return to action has been marred by sickness and he has missed the Seagulls’ last eight matches in all competitions.

Ahead of the trip to St. James’ Park, Potter admitted that the former RB Salzburg star is having a ‘frustrating’ debut campaign in England.

"Enock [Mwepu] has come back from his illness,” Potter was quoted by Sussex Live. “He’s had his first training session today so the weekend might be too soon for him but good that he's back.

“He’s had a really frustrating time. He had illness a few times, he’s had a few injuries that can sometimes happen when you’re adapting to the Premier League.

Article continues below

"He’s been frustrated and I feel for him, he will train with the group on Friday and we will see if he can be in the squad for Saturday.

"He’s a little bit doubtful because of the time he has had, but it’s fantastic to have him back, and hopefully he can finish the season off strongly."

Mwepu moved to Amex Stadium on a four-year contract in July 2021 and he has contributed two goals with four assists in 14 matches across all competitions so far.