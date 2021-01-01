Brighton & Hove Albion confirm Lamptey's return to training

The 21-year-old has rejoined practice for the first time in two months

Brighton & Hove Albion have been boosted by the injury return of England U21 star Tariq Lamptey ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The right-back has been on the sidelines since sustaining an injury in a league fixture against Fulham in December.

When fit, he was a key part of Graham Potter's outfit, culminating in 11 league appearances in the elite division so far this term.

"Yes, he did [train at the weekend]. He started the very first stages of joining the group so depends on how this week goes," Potter said, as reported by Sussex Live.

"He has got a chance to maybe be involved at the weekend [against West Brom] so we will see."

Brighton are not faring so well in the Premier League so far as they currently occupy 16th position, one place and one point above the relegation zone on the log.

Lamptey joined The Seagulls from Chelsea in January last year, leaving Stamford Bridge in search of regular action.

"I think most possibly, yes," Potter replied when asked whether the fullback would be progressively eased back into the squad.

"I think it will depend on what we can do in between in terms of getting him some game time. I think it would be sensible to ease him in.

"He won't be ready to go straight into 90 minutes of football after the time he has had off. So we have to be careful with that.

"Even though he is cleared from the medical department there is still a process of reintegration to football and developing his football fitness and dealing with the rigours of the Premier League."

Article continues below

Lamptey's fine performance for Brighton recently earned him a three-and-half-year contract extension, prolonging his stay at Falmer Stadium.

His good showing has also reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Born in the United Kingdom to Ghanaian parents, the 21-year-old has been approached by the Ghana Football Association for a switch of international allegiance from England, for whom he currently plays at U21 level.