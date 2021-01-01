Bright Stars' Mbowa lauds Ssekamatte’s consistency, Police FC’s Kakooza feted

The striker has been a regular scorer for the Matugga club while the youngster received the accolade for his Afcon U20 achievements

Bright Stars head coach Baker Mbowa has lauded Samuel Ssekamatte for the consistency he has maintained especially in the Ugandan Premier League.

Ssekamatte last scored when Bright Stars defeated Express FC and it is the form that he has kept over the season so far that has impressed Mbowa. He is the top scorer of the club with 11 goals with nine of those coming from the league matches while two have been scored in the Uganda Cup engagements.

“By the way, things are going, he must have listened to what I shared with him and kept on practicing and here we are, scoring has become part of him,” Mbowa said as quoted by Football256.

“Yes, other strikers from other clubs are scoring goals, but the level of consistency Ssekamatte is showing is exceptional.”

“If he can continue like this, I definitely expect him to challenge for the leading goal-scorers crown.”

The tactician shared the secret he gave to his club’s top scorer in order to keep on finding the back of the net.

“During my playing time, I was a striker and I have shared with Ssekamatte the secret of scoring goals,” Mbowa continued.

“And I told him that when you listen to what I am telling you and you put it into action, definitely you are going to score goals here in Uganda and everyone will be proud of you.”

Mbowa was also elated by the kind of play his side – who are seventh and with just a loss in the last five games - has been showing.

“If you try to see the way we play, we do not give up easily and even in the games that we have lost we have been fighting until we cannot do much so that is the drive we have got as a team,” Mbowa concluded.

“And I expect us to keep that mentality and character and also play real football until the end of the season and see where we shall have finished.”

Meanwhile, Police FC striker Derrick Kakooza has been feted by the Uganda Sports Press Association for his performances in the Africa Cup of Nations U20 tournament in Mauritania.

He scored five goals in six games and emerged as the Afcon’s top scorer. Kakooza’s notable contribution was a hat-trick against Tunisia when Uganda defeated the North African rivals 4-1.