Brian Nkuubi: URA FC complete signing of former Vipers SC winger

The forward is keen on giving his best to be considered in the Tax Collectors' first team

URA FC have completed the signing of winger Brian Nkuubi as they strengthen for the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The 26-year-old has been a free agent after being released by the champions Vipers SC alongside Farouk Musisi, Derrick Ochan, Frank Tumwesigye, Abram Ndugwa, and Dan Birikwalira.

"Brian Nkuubi happens to be the latest addition to our squad that will compete in the forthcoming UPL season," the Tax Collectors confirmed via their official portal.

"He joins us on a three-year deal from Vipers SC and seems to come with a lot of good and positive vibe."

The four-time champions have further revealed the former Venom player will be an important addition for the team owing to his attributes.

"Like Jackson Nunda, Brian Nkuubi is a player comfortable with the ball on his feet and one that is quick to recycle the ball in midfield," the statement added.

"He will add a lot to our offensive flair and will be of great importance to the team when going forward. His flair and magnificent vision in passing the ball and playing the final pass will prove fundamental to the team.

"He is the kind of player that many football enthusiasts around the country have seen growing, timing his runs to perfection in the final third and very assertive in transition.

"A player very good at decision making especially in the final third, every football lover that subscribes to beautiful football holds his kind of talent in high esteem."

Nkuubi has revealed it is not going to be easy for him considering the fact that there are many good players in the team.

"I have seen a lot of good players at URA FC and I expect competition for positions," the 26-year-old said during his unveiling.

"I have enough experience and I feel I can add a lot to the club in the coming season.

"I want to continue playing at a high level and compete with the best on the title and the club seems on the right path to provide that."

Coach Sam Ssimbwa is confident his new signing will add quality to the team especially in the attacking front.

"He is a player that has developed a lot during his time with Vipers SC in terms of responsibilities on the pitch, he will offer us a lot going forward and will prove key to our attack."