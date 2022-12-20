Brentford and England striker Toney charged with 30 more breaches of FA betting rules to take total to 262

The Football Association have confirmed Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged with a further 30 breaches of betting rules.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brentford and England striker was charged with breaching betting rules 232 times over a four-year period in November. The Football Association have now confirmed the 26-year-old has been hit with another 30 alleged breaches of the rules relating to a different two-year period.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: News of the initial charges came days after Toney was left out of England's World Cup 2022 squad. Chief executive Mark Bullingham insisted his exclusion from the tournament was not related to the charges against the forward. Toney has said he will assist the FA with their enquiries and will not make a comment until after the investigation has concluded.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA's Betting Rules," read an FA statement. "In addition to the previous charge, it is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019. Ivan Toney has until Wednesday 4 January 2023 to provide a response."

Toney's impressive Premier League form this season, he has 10 goals in 14 games, has been somewhat overshadowed by the charges hanging over the forward.

WHAT NEXT FOR TONEY? The striker is set to return to action with Brentford after the World Cup against Tottenham on Boxing Day in the Premier League.