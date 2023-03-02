Brentford's Ivan Toney 'shocked & disappointed' over six-month ban claims after 262 breaches of FA betting rules

Ivan Toney has been left "shocked and disappointed" over the speculation surrounding the possible ban he could face for 262 breaches of betting rules.

Toney charged with 262 betting breaches

FA assured of confidential hearing

News reports claim six-month ban incoming

WHAT HAPPENED? In November, the Brentford forward was initially charged with 232 breaches of the FA's gambling laws between 2017 and 2021, and was hit with an additional 30 charges the following month. Toney has accepted that he breached FA rules in front of a disciplinary panel, but is understood to be contesting some of the charges for offences allegedly committed while he was at Scunthorpe, Wigan, Peterborough and also Brentford. Although the Independent Regulatory Commission, set up by FA, is yet to decide on a punishment for Toney, with a disciplinary hearing currently pending, reports have suggested that the 26-year-old is facing a six-month ban from the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Toney has now expressed concern over the "leak" of details surrounding the investigation in a statement on social media.

The Brentford forward wrote on Instagram: "I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made. It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for six months before there has even been a hearing, and it does make me worried about the process.

"My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak inquiry as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers - the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad. As I continue to be told the investigation is meant to be confidential, I am unable to provide any further comment. I shall continue to concentrate on my football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney has been in phenomenal form for Brentford this campaign, scoring 14 goals in 21 Premier League appearances to propel the Bees to the ninth spot on the table. They are just six points adrift of a Europa League spot and Toney remains pivotal for their hopes of a top-seven finish.

WHAT NEXT FOR TONEY? The striker will hope to get back on the scoresheet when Brentford host Fulham on Monday in a Premier League encounter.