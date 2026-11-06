Brazilian striker Rayan channels inner Cristiano Ronaldo with iconic tribute after brilliant Europa League goal for Bournemouth

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Bournemouth's rising star Rayan paid a heartfelt tribute to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo during a clinical Europa League display on Thursday. The young Brazilian forward mimicked the legendary Portuguese international's signature celebration after finding the net in a 3-1 victory over Sparta Prague.

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Rayan honours his idol on a historic night

On a night when the football world processed the news of Ronaldo’s international retirement, Rayan ensured the legend's legacy was felt on the pitch. During the Cherries' trip to face Sparta in the Europa League, the former Vasco da Gama prodigy delivered a moment of magic that was followed by an even more significant gesture. After unleashing a powerful strike from distance to seal the win, the 20-year-old immediately broke into the iconic "Siu" celebration.

The young attacker later took to social media to confirm the intent behind his actions, posting photos of the moment alongside a heart emoji and a simple but powerful message. "@Cristiano, forever my idol," he wrote on X as he shared his joy with fans following a result that kept Bournemouth at the summit of the Europa League table with four wins from four matches.

Cherries mount a comeback in Prague

The match itself was far from straightforward for Marco Rose's side, who found themselves trailing in the first half. Sparta Prague took a deserved lead through Ebrima Singhateh in the 35th minute, much to the delight of the home crowd. However, the momentum of the contest shifted dramatically just two minutes later when Tobias Guddal was shown a second yellow card and sent off, leaving the Czech side to defend their lead with only ten men for the remainder of the evening.

Faced with a stubborn defensive block, Rose turned to his bench to inject life into the Bournemouth attack. The introduction of Evanilson and Rayan proved to be the decisive factor, as the Brazilian duo completely transformed the dynamic of the game. Tyler Adams got the ball rolling with an equalizer in the 57th minute, setting the stage for a late surge that would keep the Cherries' perfect record intact.

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Brazilian duo makes the difference

Evanilson showed his predatory instincts to put Bournemouth ahead for the first time in the 81st minute. His clinical finish from inside the box rewarded the pressure applied by the English side throughout the second half. This goal marked a rich vein of form for the striker, who has now found the net in three consecutive fixtures for the South Coast club.

The victory was finally secured in the 90th minute when Rayan took center stage. Picking up a pass from his compatriot Evanilson, the youngster found space outside the area and let fly with a shot that gave the Sparta goalkeeper no chance. The strike was a testament to the depth of quality within the squad, as the substitutes combined to ensure there would be no late drama at the other end of the pitch.

Maintaining Europa League dominance

With this result, Bournemouth continue their flawless start to their first-ever European campaign. The victory in Prague moves them to 12 points from four matches, keeping them firmly at the top of the Europa League standings. The integration of young talents like Rayan has been central to their success, as the club continues to transition from domestic surprises to genuine continental contenders. The Cherries will now look to carry this momentum back to domestic action, safe in the knowledge that their summer recruitment is paying massive dividends on the European stage.