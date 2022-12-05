Brazil vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Brazil will be looking to progress in the 2022 World Cup with a round of 16 win against South Korea at Stadium 794 on Monday.
Tite's team surrendered their unbeaten run with a loss to Cameroon in their final group stage fixture. They were already through to the last 16 and will be expected to put up a difficult challenge for South Korea with their best lineup set to start the game.
South Korea defied the odds and fought hard till the last minute to beat Portugal in their final group fixture and secure a knockout spot. Brazil, however, are heavy favourites heading into the knockout stage tie as they chase a record-extending sixth World Cup triumph.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Brazil vs South Korea date & kick-off time
Game:
Brazil vs South Korea
Date:
December 5, 2022
Kick-off:
2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 6)
Venue:
Stadium 974
Stream:
How to watch Brazil vs South Korea on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).
ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.
Region
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
FOX, Telemundo
UK
ITV1, STV
ITVX, STV Player
India
Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD
JioCinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Brazil squad and team news
There is positive news from the Brazil camp regarding the ankle injury of their star player Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is set to return to the pitch against South Korea.
However, the South American side will miss the services of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles, who have both been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injuries.
Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Ederson, Weverton
Defenders
Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Militao, Telles, Bremer
Midfielders
Casemiro, Paqueta, Fabinho, Fred, Ribeiro, Guimaraes
Forwards
Jesus, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Marinelli, Pedro, Neymar
South Korea squad & team news
For South Korea, Hwang Hee-chan had been out injured due to a hamstring problem but returned to score the match-winning goal off the bench against Portugal.
Kim Min-jae was rested in the last game due to discomfort, but he could also make a return. Lee Kang-in and Kim Young-gwon are doubts for the clash due to injury issues and will be assessed ahead of the game.
South Korea possible XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min; Gue-sung
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo
Defenders
Jong-gyu, Jin-su, Min-jae, Chul, Moon-hwan, Young-gwon, Kyung-won, Tae-hwan, Yu-min
Midfielders
Woo-young, In-beom, Seung-ho, Jae-sung, Hee-chan, Jun-ho, Sang-ho, Kang-in, Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Min-kyu
Forwards
Gue-sung, Ui-jo, Heung-min Son
