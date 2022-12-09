Tite confirms he will leave as Brazil coach following shock World Cup exit to Croatia

- Took charge in 2016
- Won Copa America in 2019
- Now leaving Brazil job
WHAT HAPPENED? After Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia – losing on penalties – their manager has confirmed he will leave.
WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, Tite told the press: "As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I'm a man of my word."
Previously, he had said: "I'm going until the end of the World Cup. I have no reason to lie here. I don't want to win anyway. I've won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup."
More to follow...
