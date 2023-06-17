Brazil show support for Vinicius Junior with all-black kit in anti-racism campaign during Guinea friendly

Brazil lined up in an all-black kit for the first time ever as part of an anti-racism campaign and a show of support for Vinicius Junior on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Selecao squad took to the field for the friendly against Guinea wearing a completely black strip and then stood behind boards that showed the message: "With racism, there is no game". The match was preceded by a minute's silence as the players from both sides kneeled down in a demonstration against racism.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The campaign against discrimination comes after a season of frequent attacks against Brazil and Real Madrid winger Vinicius. The 22-year-old was most recently racially abused by Valencia fans during a La Liga clash at the Mestalla on May 21, in which he was eventually sent off.

The attacker took to social media to say that La Liga "belongs to racists" after the latest of many incidents over the course of the campaign. While many of his fellow players and coach Carlo Ancelotti voiced their support, La Liga president Javier Tebas hit back at Vinicius, saying: "you need to inform yourself properly."

This week, FIFA announced that Vinicius will lead an anti-racism committee that aims to give players more say in how football tackles the issue of discrimination.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? After Saturday's match against Guinea, Brazil will take on Senegal in a friendly on June 20.