Braithwaite claims he will be one of La Liga's top goalscorers at Barcelona and says 'nobody trains like I do'

The former Leganes, Bordeaux and Middlesbrough forward believes he can mix it with the best at Camp Nou

Martin Braithwaite sees himself becoming one of the top goalscorers in La Liga while at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old, who last hit double figures for league goals three seasons and four clubs ago, was signed from relegation battlers Leganes for €18 million (£15m/$19m) as an emergency replacement for the injured Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Braithwaite scored 10 league goals in a season and a half at Leganes, following a four-goal loan spell at Bordeaux and a return of eight in 36 Championship matches for Middlesbrough.

But, with the Denmark international now counting Lionel Messi among his team-mates, he is sure he will be given more chances to find the net.

“I have to be a starter in the team and a goalscorer,” Braithwaite told DR.

“When you play for Barcelona, ​​you get so many chances, so there is no doubt that I see myself scoring a lot of goals and being one of the top goalscorers in the team and in the league. That's what I'm here for.

“I have to work hard and believe in myself. I have seen so far in my career that when you put a lot of work into it, you are always rewarded for it.

“Now I'm working harder than ever, so I'm going to get a huge reward.

“Now there is a break, and I see that as an advantage. I know there is no one who trains and works the way I do. When I come back, I will be physically and mentally prepared.

“It has not even started yet, and I have not yet proved what I can do. I feel I did well at first, but I also know that I can do even better.”

Braithwaite has made three appearances for Barca to date, coming off the bench against Eibar and in the Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, before starting the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Clearly full of confidence, the forward says he will be calm when his chance to play at Camp Nou comes again as he has been using visualisation techniques to prepare.

“I'm looking forward to us starting to play again and I know I'll be back with a bang,” he said.

“I am very calm and believe in my own abilities.

“I also spend a lot of time visualising how I would like things to go. I have seen in my life that things go as I visualise them in my head.

“So I'm incredibly excited and looking forward to coming back because it's going to be amazing, what's going to happen.”