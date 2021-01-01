Braithwaite says shock €18m transfer down to Barcelona knowing he could play at 'a lot higher level'

The Denmark international forward has spent over 12 months at Camp Nou and believes he is deserving of a place at La Liga giants

Martin Braithwaite claims to have been snapped up by Barcelona in a shock €18 million (£16m/$22m) transfer because they always believed that he could "play in a lot higher level."

Injury struggles at Camp Nou in February 2020 forced the Blaugrana to dip into an emergency recruitment market for attacking reinforcements.

Denmark international Braithwaite was the man they settled on, as a deal was done with La Liga rivals Leganes, and the 29-year-old believes he is deserving of a prominent role in Catalunya despite questions still being asked of his presence.

What has been said?

Braithwaite has told CNN of the stunning switch that took him to Barcelona: "They could see that that I have the abilities to play in a lot higher level.

"They could also see my game is what they needed.

"That's also what they told me, that I got the mindset to play in a big club with the pressure. Looking back at it now, it just shows they were right."

How has Braithwaite fared at Barcelona?

Braithwaite has taken in 49 appearances for the Blaugrana, with eight goals recorded across those outings.

Seven of those have come this season, with a regular role enjoyed under Ronald Koeman.

Only 11 starts in La Liga have been taken in, with the Dane coming off the bench on 15 occasions.

Braithwaite is happy with his contribution to the collective cause and believes that working with the likes of Lionel Messi on a daily basis is helping him to become a better player.

Article continues below

He added ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final with Athletic Club: "I think when you surround yourself with high-performance people, it only brings the best out of you.

"I've been increasing my performances, jumping up another level. I'm looking at the small details of all the players around me, and it's just amazing."

Further reading