Boyhood Manchester United fan Ighalo proves dreams can come true

The former Nigeria international has completed an unexpected dream move, but it is difficult to envisage how it'll pan out for him at Man United

How you process the befuddling news that Odion Ighalo – yes, that Odion Ighalo – will spend the rest of the season on loan at Manchester United depends on what you believe the Red Devils need the most at this precise moment.

The club's decision, at the behest of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to turn their noses up at Romelu Lukaku last summer and then sign no replacement at all has been shown up as hubristic to the extreme.

As their tentative interest in the top four race broke Marcus Rashford's back, the need to recruit a proper centre-forward became even more pressing.

But what type of centre-forward?

This question goes beyond the somewhat amusing prescription of wilful facial harm by Solskjaer. Sure, a certain bloody-mindedness is the hallmark of great strikers, but a high pain threshold cannot possibly be all it takes to play for one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world.

Neither, for that matter, should it be enough that a 30-year-old who has spent three years playing in China was a boyhood fan. When Ighalo, who grew up in the Lagos slum of Ajegunle and participated in ‘mock’ football tournaments in teams that adopted the names of European sides, would wear a Manchester United jersey during his exertions, he could hardly have imagined that he would one day do it for real.

That dictates that, naturally, he will give his all when he finally arrives on English shores and pulls on the red shirt. There is also the added bonus that, as Solskjaer has been keen to point out in the aftermath of the announcement, Ighalo is a “great lad”; unlikely to disturb the mood within the dressing room, conscientious to a fault.

However, all that masks the obvious and uncomfortable truth for giddy Nigerian and United fans (for whom Ighalo’s now-ubiquitous quotes about his love for the club has inspired some of that old, crumbling pride): perhaps a disruptive presence is precisely what the club could have done with in order to challenge the prevailing schoolboy culture in the dressing room.

In the final analysis, this is a quite underwhelming signing, and says a lot more about the state of the club than anything else.

There is no shortage of transfer decisions that have been ridiculed in the past, only to turn out to be inspired. That’s just the way football goes sometimes: great things can come in mean packages, especially in the modern world of transfers.

However, what is the absolute best-case scenario for United?

Ighalo’s final (half) season in the Premier League saw him score once in 18 appearances. Fourteen of those were starts. Watford, with whom he had won promotion from the Championship and plundered 16 league goals the season before, read the signs and were glad to be shot of him.

The element of unfamiliarity, by which he seemed to completely flummox defenders in his first season, gave way very quickly to a predictable playing style. Also, his seeming inability to play upfront on his own effectively meant that, in his partnership with Troy Deeney, he was always going to be the expendable one.

All things considered, he has done quite well since, but the Chinese Super League is hardly a benchmark where the Premier League is concerned, and three years is almost too long away from the highest level to simply plug back in.

As is, United get a striker whose time away from the limelight seems to have embellished his ability no end.

It was only last year that he turned down a loan move to Barcelona of all places, convinced he would find playing time impossible to come by. The allure of his boyhood club aside, he will perhaps feel a path to relevance is clearer at Old Trafford; they do not stock Messis there these days.

He requires service to the extreme, Ighalo, and his lack of movement can be quite frustrating. However, Manchester United have the league’s fifth-best xG, and so will be reasonably confident of providing him with the chances to finish.

The fact remains though that this signing does little to answer precisely what sort of striker the club needs. Their earlier pursuit of Joshua King, a very different type of forward to Ighalo, betrays a lack of an over-arching identity or plan.

It is into this maelstrom that Ighalo alights, borne by his own admission entirely on the wings of grace.

The connotation – the relegation of merit as a primary consideration – is quite apt. However, the Africe Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner proves that dreams can come through even amidst dysfunction, and it could not have happened to a nicer guy.