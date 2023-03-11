Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool look to continue their winning momentum when they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium

Right off the bat, Bournemouth looked the more dominant side scoring a goal against the league leaders in just 9.11 seconds. The Cherries doubled their advantage in the second-half but a resilient Arsenal side turned the tie in their favor in the dying minutes.

Despite all the drama, Gary O’Neil would look at the positives from the previous encounter when they host the Reds.

Despite the club’s valiant efforts against multiple oppositions, Bournemouth still sits at the bottom of the league table and could be going down to the Championship when the season ends. Another massive concern for the Cherries would be their winless streak at home.

Bournemouth are winless in their previous 4 encounters at the Vitality stadium and would look to end this nightmare if they want to challenge for safety.

After completely destroying Manchester United at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool would want to replicate their performance from last week at the Vitality Stadium. The Reds smashed 7 goals past David De Gea while also breaking multiple records on their way to the thrashing.

Mohamed Salah became the club’s most decorated goalscorer while club legend Roberto Firmino bagged an emotional goal against the Red Devils.

With Liverpool looking to turn around a 5-2 deficit in the Champions League next week against Real Madrid, this encounter could be a perfect session for Klopp’s forward line to practice for midweek.

Liverpool smacked 9 goals past Bournemouth when the two sides locked horns at Anfield in August and the Reds would be hoping to produce another goal scoring feast away from home.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool probable line-ups

Bournemouth XI (4-3-3): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Semenyo; Solanke

Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Bournemouth vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's next fixtures

The Reds face reigning Champions League and La Liga winners, Real Madrid on the 16th of March as they look to overturn a deficit of 5-2 in the Champions League. Klopp's men return to Premier League when they cross swords with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on the 1st of April before travelling to Stamford Bridge on the 5th of April to face Chelsea.