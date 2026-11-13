Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest battle Newcastle for highly-rated Santos starlet eyed by Bayern Munich

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Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are leading the Premier League chase to sign highly-rated Santos midfielder Gabriel Bontempo during the January transfer window. The English duo face stiff competition from Newcastle United for the 21-year-old Brazilian, who also attracted an enquiry from Bayern Munich over the summer.

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English clubs target Brazilian prospect

According to TEAMtalk, the race for Bontempo is gathering pace as top-flight recruitment teams prepare mid-season approaches for one of South America's most sought-after emerging talents. Capable of operating effectively across several midfield and attacking roles, the versatile playmaker has developed rapidly at domestic level over recent months. His progress was recently rewarded with a senior international call-up to Carlo Ancelotti's latest Brazil squad.

Scouting networks drive winter interest

The report states that Forest's acclaimed South American scouting network is strongly pushing the City Ground hierarchy to explore a formal move for the youngster ahead of the New Year. Recruitment chiefs in the East Midlands have already built a strong reputation for identifying talent in the region after their groundwork helped bring Murillo, Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus to the club's attention.

Meanwhile, the Cherries have emerged as serious contenders after lodging their own enquiries as they assess midfield options in case Alex Scott moves on. Having already demonstrated their willingness to recruit directly from the Brazilian market by signing Rayan last January, the south-coast outfit are keen to explore another deal in the country this winter.

European heavyweights join growing queue

Up on Tyneside, sporting director Ross Wilson and newly appointed head of recruitment Tomas Amaral are also monitoring the situation closely as they evaluate long-term additions. Both executives possess extensive knowledge of the South American market, while fellow English top-flight sides Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have also made initial enquiries as they track emerging prospects in Brazil.

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Beyond the Premier League, insiders note that clubs across Italy, Spain and Germany are keeping tabs on his trajectory after the Bavarian giants asked about his situation during the summer window. That widespread continental interest underlines the fierce competition for his signature and ensures the Vila Belmiro hierarchy will face mounting pressure over the coming months.

Long contract strengthens negotiating stance

Despite the growing clamour from overseas suitors, Santos hold a commanding position ahead of the January market as Bontempo remains tied to the club until 2030. The Brazilian side have no intention of allowing one of their brightest stars to depart on the cheap and will demand a substantial financial package before considering any approach. Consequently, Forest, Bournemouth and their European rivals face tough negotiations to secure a winter transfer.