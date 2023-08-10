Bournemouth beat Leeds to the punch! Max Aarons joins Premier League side from Norwich after hijacking move to Elland Road

Max Aarons has joined Bournemouth from Norwich as the Cherries beat Leeds to the signing of the full-back.

WHAT HAPPENED? Aarons joins the south coast club for an undisclosed sum thought to be initially worth £9 million ($11m) with potential add-ons to bring the total to £12 million ($15m). Those add-ons are seen to be reachable goals, and Norwich are certain they will earn at least a sizable chunk of that £3m ($4m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Norwich who had been operating on a limited budget throughout the summer window, was hoping to cash in on Aarons this summer with just one year left on that contract. Prior to the Cherries hijacking the deal, Aarons had completed his medical with Daniel Farke's Leeds team. Southampton had also had a bid accepted.

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONS? The Cherries will kick off their Premier League season on Saturday with a home game against West Ham. Aarons is unlikely to participate in the clash as the youngster hasn't yet trained with Andoni Iraola's side.