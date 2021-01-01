Boupendza’s brace powers Hatayspor past Antalyaspor

The Gabon international got a goal in each half as the Star of the South caged the Scorpions on Tuesday evening

Aaron Boupendza found the net twice as Hatayspor defeated Antalyaspor 3-2 in Tuesday’s Super Lig encounter.

The Gabon international was the Star of the South’s hero as he helped them secure a 1-1 draw versus Trabzonspor their last time out.

Against the Scorpions, he stepped up his game to turn in two goals that guaranteed Omer Erdogan’s men all points at stake.

Having bowed to a 3-2 home defeat to Rizespor, Ersun Yanal’s team travelled to the Hatay New Stadium with the ambition of returning to winning ways. Nonetheless, that aspiration did not become a reality.

19 minutes into the game, they conceded their first goal courtesy of Boupendza. The 24-year-old controlled a long pass from Rayane Aabid, pushed the ball forward a bit before rifling past goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.

That was the only goal scored in the first 45 minutes as both teams headed for the dressing room.

A minute into the second half, the visiting side levelled matters after Amilton placed the ball inside an empty net after Moroccan goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi had rushed out of the goal area to stop the Brazilian midfielder.

Nine minutes later, the hosts restored their lead through Senegalese forward Mame Diouf who converted from the penalty spot after captain Dogukan Sinik had handled an inswinging corner kick.

Twenty-two minutes to full time, Boupendza completed his double to hand Hatayspor a two-goal advantage. Receiving a smart pass from Nigeria’s Babajide David, the striker slotted the ball past Boffin.

Four minutes to the end of the game, Antalyaspor got their second goal via a Fredy penalty kick.

Despite a late rally by the visitors to end the game all squared, Erdogan’s team held their nerves to seal the crucial win.

After featuring for 89 minutes, Boupendza – who has now scored 21 goals in 30 outings – was substituted for Mohammed Kamara. Whereas, David and Diouf were in action from start to finish.

Ghana’s Isaac Sackey was brought in as a replacement for Aabid in the 84th minute. Elsewhere, Sackey's compatriot Joseph Akomadi plus Mali's duo Youssouf Kone and Adama Traore were not dressed for action.

With this result, Hatayspor climbed to fifth in the Super Lig log after amassing 53 points from 34 games, while Antalyaspor occupy the 12th position with 42 points with a game more.