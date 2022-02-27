Bouanga on target but St Etienne falls to PSG in Ligue 1

Gabon international Denis Bouanga was on target but his goal could not save St Etienne from losing 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in League 1 on Saturday.

In the match played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, it was the visitors who took the lead. PSG gave away possession in the danger zone, and Bouanga took full advantage of the situation, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

It was the fourth goal for the winger in the 22 games played for the club this season. He has further provided two assists.

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye had a massive chance to level matters in the 32nd minute. The rebound fell kindly on his path but his powerful shot was blocked by a defender with the goalkeeper well beaten.

With three minutes to the break, the hosts finally managed to get a leveller. Lionel Messi managed to beat his marker before squaring the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who expertly guided the ball into the net.

Two minutes after the break, the former Barca man, once again, set the French international up for the second.

Five minutes later, the scorer became the provider - Mbappe played in a good ball from the left and it fell to Danilo, who headed it past Paul Bernardoni in the St Etienne goal to give his team a healthy advantage.

PSG were the better side in the night and could have won by a bigger margin, but did not capitalise on the many chances they created.

After Saturday's result, the hosts are now on 62 points, 16 points more than second-placed Nice. They have played 26 matches, managing 19 wins, five draws and two losses. The Parisians have further scored 56 goals and conceded 23.

The Greens are in the 16th position with 22 points; they have secured five wins, seven draws and 14 losses, scoring 27 goals and conceding 50 in the process.