‘Bottom six would’ve baulked at £8m for Robertson’ – Collymore hails ‘brilliant’ business at Liverpool

The former Reds striker has saluted the fine work overseen by Jurgen Klopp, with considered value found in the transfer market

Andy Robertson is a perfect example of the “brilliant” transfer business overseen by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, says Stan Collymore, with the former Reds striker claiming that many Premier League strugglers would have “baulked” at the left-back’s £8 million ($10m) asking price.

Back in the summer of 2017, those at Anfield sought to address what they considered to be a defensive need.

Rather than invest heavily on a ready-made superstar, potential was sounded out in a Scotland international on the books at Hull City.

Considerable value has been found in a deal for Robertson, with the 26-year-old now revered as one of the finest exponents of his chosen position in world football.

Klopp is considered to have spotted talent that others could not see, with Collymore suggesting that no other club would have taken the plunge on a player who had offered little before arriving at Anfield to suggest that he could become one of the very best around.

The former Reds striker told The Mirror of recruitment business on Merseyside that is now the envy of domestic and continental rivals: “Making the big signings work is impressive enough, but what he has done with Robertson is just brilliant.

“Most of the top flight’s bottom five or six clubs at the time would have baulked at the £8 million Klopp paid Hull for him.

“Yet the German took a jobbing young left-back and turned him into arguably the world’s best in that position.

“Can you name me one Steady Eddie who has arrived at Manchester City under Guardiola’s reign and is now seen as the pre-eminent player in his position?

“Klopp has worked wonders with individuals, and collectively he has made that dressing room.

“Everyone in that squad clearly loves each other and it’s obvious the manager has drilled home the importance of doing things properly and making sure there aren’t any cliques.

“For it to have taken just under five years to get from where Liverpool were when Klopp arrived to where they are now as world, European and Premier League champions is an incredible feat.

“You look at the players they have now and say, ‘Now that is a Liverpool squad’.”

Robertson is far from being the only Klopp signing to have enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence at Liverpool, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk slipping into a similar category, but the Scot has arguably proved to be the biggest bargain in monetary terms.